RAS POMPY BEDS FRIEND'S MOTHER

Zimdancehall star, Ras Pompy, has been accused of bedding his friend’s mother. The matter came to light when Ras Pompy’s friend landed himself in the dock for stabbing his uncle during an altercation over the alleged affair.

H Metro reports that the friend, Wesley Eroyi Shoniwa of Mbare was dragged to court and is facing attempted murder charges. He was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail considerations.

“We are here because my mother is sleeping with Ras Pompy, how can she sleep with someone of my age when she can easily find someone her age to sleep with. Everyone in the (neighbour)hood has been laughing at me over this issue because her boyfriend is my friend and is way younger than my mother so when my uncle asked me about it taking her side, I was infuriated and stabbed him.”