OPPOSITION SUPPORTERS WILL GET FOOD AID, SAYS CHIWENGA



VP Constantino Chiwenga says CCC supporters will get drought relief food as everyone is struggling because of the drought.

“Our country, just like other members of the SADC region, is suffering from the effects of El Nino-induced drought. It was a poor farming season where families could not harvest anything meaningful in the fields. Therefore, our President, His Excellency, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, through his bravery, declared that no one will starve. However, as we distribute food aid, there should never be discrimination of any form. We know everyone needs help. Those distributing food aid must never disburse it along political lines. This should be apolitical and transparent. Every Zimbabwean must benefit.

“In urban areas, we are distributing cash transfers to those who are struggling because of the drought we are currently experiencing. We are now expanding the number of cash transfer beneficiaries, and even in rural areas, those who were mistakenly left out when registration of beneficiaries was done will now be considered. We urge councillors and traditional leaders to help register all their people in need of food assistance, he said during the official commissioning of Regina Ceoli Mission Primary School in Nyamaropa, Nyanga.