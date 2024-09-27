COP TRAPPED BY LOVER'S HUSBAND

A cop has been trapped and lured by the husband of the married woman he was dating.

Manica Post reports that the cop, Irvine Matare, was last Saturday ordered by Chief Mutasa to pay three beasts, a goat, and rooster in adultery damages to Daniel Sharara for wrecking his marriage.

The matter escalated to the traditional court after Matare refused to pay US$1 800 as adultery damages to Sharara. Matare had a love affair with Sharara’s 18-year-old estranged wife, Primrose Machiwenyika.

“I had my wife’s phone in my hands when a love text message from this man popped up. Instead of responding, I decided to message him using my own mobile phone, pretending to be Primrose, advising him to contact me on the new number as the other number was now in the custody of ‘my hubby’,” he said.

An unsuspecting Matare fell for the trap, and continued sending steamy love messages to Sharara. The nature of the text messages showed that Matare knew that Primrose was married.