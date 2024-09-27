COP TRAPPED BY LOVER'S HUSBAND

A cop has been trapped and lured by the husband of the married woman he was dating.
Manica Post reports that the cop, Irvine Matare, was last
Saturday ordered by Chief Mutasa to pay three beasts, a goat, and rooster in
adultery damages to Daniel Sharara for wrecking his marriage.
The matter escalated to the traditional court after Matare
refused to pay US$1 800 as adultery damages to Sharara. Matare had a love
affair with Sharara’s 18-year-old estranged wife, Primrose Machiwenyika.
“I had my wife’s phone in my hands when a love text message
from this man popped up. Instead of responding, I decided to message him using
my own mobile phone, pretending to be Primrose, advising him to contact me on
the new number as the other number was now in the custody of ‘my hubby’,” he
said.
An unsuspecting Matare fell for the trap, and continued
sending steamy love messages to Sharara. The nature of the text messages showed
that Matare knew that Primrose was married.
