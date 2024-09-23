OK MANAGER IN US$15K THEFT

Three OK Mart Masvingo workers, including a manager have been arrested and dragged to court after stealing goods worth US$15 770.
The food and liquor manager, security guard and an employee
have been freed on US$100 bail.
The trio are Rebecca Shandirwa, an employee (21), Alois
Makova (47), a food and liquor Manager and Trust Junior Mahove (25) a security
guard.
The incident happened on August 21, 2024, around 10am. The
trio would buy single units and take cartons out of the shop. Mahove’s role was
to check the receipt.
Circumstances are that Shandirwa who was off duty went to
the shop and bought 100 units of 250g lime Jade soap, 100 units of 250g pink
Jade soap, 100 units of 250g honey Jade soap and 100 units of 250g white Jade
bath soap.
She met with Makova and Mahove and hatched a plan to steal
from the supermarket.
The trio allegedly stole 380 boxes of Jade soap valued at
US$7 220. They allegedly stole 100 boxes each with 250g×20 lime Jade soaps, 100
boxes each with 250g×20 pink Jade soaps, and 100 boxes each with 250g ×20 white
Jade soaps.
Later that day around 1pm Makova purchased 62 units of
400mls Cascade orange drinks and 70 units of 400mls cascade baobab.
After the purchase, the trio went on to steal 62 cases of
400ml×20 Cascade orange drinks and 70 cases of 400ml×20 Cascade baobab drinks
valued at US$1755, 60.
Shandirwa bought 150 units of 2kg Ekono white rice and 150
units of 400g Ekono spaghetti. The trio acting in connivance then stole 150
cases of 2kg×10 Ekono rice and 150 boxes of 400g ×20 Ekono spaghetti contrary
to what she had paid for.
The trio was captured by the CCTV leading to their arrest.
Masvingo Mirror
