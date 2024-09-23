OK MANAGER IN US$15K THEFT

Three OK Mart Masvingo workers, including a manager have been arrested and dragged to court after stealing goods worth US$15 770.

The food and liquor manager, security guard and an employee have been freed on US$100 bail.

The trio are Rebecca Shandirwa, an employee (21), Alois Makova (47), a food and liquor Manager and Trust Junior Mahove (25) a security guard.

The incident happened on August 21, 2024, around 10am. The trio would buy single units and take cartons out of the shop. Mahove’s role was to check the receipt.

Circumstances are that Shandirwa who was off duty went to the shop and bought 100 units of 250g lime Jade soap, 100 units of 250g pink Jade soap, 100 units of 250g honey Jade soap and 100 units of 250g white Jade bath soap.

She met with Makova and Mahove and hatched a plan to steal from the supermarket.

The trio allegedly stole 380 boxes of Jade soap valued at US$7 220. They allegedly stole 100 boxes each with 250g×20 lime Jade soaps, 100 boxes each with 250g×20 pink Jade soaps, and 100 boxes each with 250g ×20 white Jade soaps.

Later that day around 1pm Makova purchased 62 units of 400mls Cascade orange drinks and 70 units of 400mls cascade baobab.

After the purchase, the trio went on to steal 62 cases of 400ml×20 Cascade orange drinks and 70 cases of 400ml×20 Cascade baobab drinks valued at US$1755, 60.

Shandirwa bought 150 units of 2kg Ekono white rice and 150 units of 400g Ekono spaghetti. The trio acting in connivance then stole 150 cases of 2kg×10 Ekono rice and 150 boxes of 400g ×20 Ekono spaghetti contrary to what she had paid for.

The trio was captured by the CCTV leading to their arrest. Masvingo Mirror