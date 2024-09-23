COP FACES JAIL AFTER SELLING CLIENT'S CAR

A Harare police officer has been convicted after he sold a client’s car. Simbarashe Ndungwa was given the car to repair but he sold it instead.

The magistrate said the State had proved its case. He is expected to be sentenced today. The court heard that during the period running from December 2023 and January 29, 2024, the complainant gave Ndungwa his Toyota Hiace to carry out some repairs. He later sold the Toyota Hiace to Tashinga Choko without the complainant’s knowledge.

The complainant made numerous efforts to get in touch with Ndungwa. However, all his efforts were futile. On February 14, 2024, Ndungwa was arrested by police detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department Vehicle Theft Squad Harare. The accused was interviewed and could not give a satisfactory explanation of where the vehicle was.

He also could not produce an agreement of sale with the complainant. Ndungwa then voluntarily led detectives to the recovery of the Toyota Hiace from Choko. The total value of the stolen vehicle is US$3 500 and it was recovered.