COP FACES JAIL AFTER SELLING CLIENT'S CAR

A Harare police officer has been convicted after he sold a client’s car. Simbarashe Ndungwa was given the car to repair but he sold it instead.
The magistrate said the State had proved its case. He is
expected to be sentenced today. The court heard that during the period running
from December 2023 and January 29, 2024, the complainant gave Ndungwa his
Toyota Hiace to carry out some repairs. He later sold the Toyota Hiace to
Tashinga Choko without the complainant’s knowledge.
The complainant made numerous efforts to get in touch with
Ndungwa. However, all his efforts were futile. On February 14, 2024, Ndungwa
was arrested by police detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department
Vehicle Theft Squad Harare. The accused was interviewed and could not give a
satisfactory explanation of where the vehicle was.
He also could not produce an agreement of sale with the
complainant. Ndungwa then voluntarily led detectives to the recovery of the
Toyota Hiace from Choko. The total value of the stolen vehicle is US$3 500 and
it was recovered.
0 comments:
Post a Comment