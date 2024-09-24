NDUNA SEEKS TO TAKE OVER PARKING IN HRE, BYO



Zanu PF’s resource mobilisation and revenue generation chairperson, Dexter Nduna, is pushing Harare and Bulawayo councils to terminate contracts with parking firms to pave way for his company to take over the operations.

Nduna, earlier this year, announced the creation of a company named Team Chapter, claiming that it will be solely responsible for parking in Harare as a source of revenue for the ruling Zanu PF party.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, who is also a lawyer, scoffed at Nduna’s directive saying it lacked legal merit.

“We receive a lot of letters from individuals after they go to night school and learn a few more words,” Mafume quipped.

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart said: “I will discuss the issue with town clerk.”