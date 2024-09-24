ED IS WORSE THAN MUGABE, SAYS NCUBE

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) acting president Welshman Ncube says the current administration is worse than Mugabe’s.

“Tsvangirai used to say if you see yourself doing the same thing and bearing the same results over and over again, in English, it is the very definition of insanity. This means you are mad. You participate in elections in 2000, then there is a dispute and the country keeps going down. You do the same thing for years over and the country keeps on dwindling.

“You end up not having a stable currency for the country. Who among you have ever laid eyes on this money called ZWG (formerly ZiG)? If you have seen it before, what does it buy?”

“I stay in both Harare and Bulawayo, but I have never seen the ZiG with my own eyes. The country’s wealth keeps dwindling and yet we are busy doing slogans. Second republic, third republic, the country is built by its own people, but it is still the same and there is no change.

, “That is why those who say they rule, they rule people’s poverty in Zimbabwe. They will be looking out for their own stomachs and children only,” he said.

“Long back during Mugabe’s era, they would take everything for themselves. We only discovered it now that he had 23 farms and yet he used to say one man, one farm and yet he had 23 of them.

“He would steal using a fork and knife, but the leaders of today steal without even thinking of sharing a bit with others,” he told a crowd gathered for victory celebrations for Tsholotsho ward 1 (Gxoboholo) councillor Witness Khumalo.