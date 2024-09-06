MASS DEPORTATION OF ZIMBAS LOOM

The Government says it is preparing for mass deportation of illegal Zimbabweans from South Africa.

Public Service deputy minister Mercy Dinha told Parliament : “The government of Zimbabwe, working with the International Organisation for Migration, laid a foundation for the receipt of migrants in anticipation of the return of Zimbabwe Exemption Permit non-holders from South Africa.

“In that regard, there are inter-ministerial committees in place that will be activated to attend to any anticipated return of citizens. My ministry is finalising the renovations of the Beitbridge and Plumtree reception and support centres, respectively, where returnees will be admitted and then reintegrated into the communities where they came from.

“Our capability to handle any number of our returning citizens cannot be doubted as evidenced by our acquittal during the COVID-19 pandemic, where hundreds of thousands of returning citizens were successfully received and reintegrated into the country.”