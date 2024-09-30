MAN KILLS TWO GIRLFRIENDS FOR MONEY

A Shurugwi man has been jailed for killing two girlfriends for their vehicles and money. Emmanuel Mahembe was handed two life prison sentences for the murders by the High Court.

Mahembe disposed of the bodies, burying one in a riverbed and dumping the other in a disused mine shaft. He pleaded not guilty to murder but was convicted after a full trial of murder with actual intent.

The court heard that sometime between August 2021 and September 2022, Mahembe met Patricia Mutero and proposed love to her. Mutero and Mahembe became romantically involved. Mahembe was in the relationship for financial gains.

In September 2022 the two were at Donga Business Center, Shurugwi and Mahembe drove Mutero’s motor vehicle, a Honda fit to Dhanga Dip Tank where he murdered her, wrapped the body in a blanket and buried it along Gwamamvura riverbed before driving off in her motor vehicle.

He later sold the motor vehicle. In 2021, Mahembe met Idah Chigumbete and proposed love to her.

The two became romantically involved and on May 22, 2021, the two drove to the home of Chigumbate’s sister in Shurugwi. Along the way, the two had a misunderstanding over money. The argument escalated and Mahembe murdered Chigumbete and dumped the body in a disused mine shaft at Mutevekwi Bridge.