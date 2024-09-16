16 GRADE 7 PUPILS FALL PREGNANT AT PRIMARY SCHOOL

Sixteen Grade Seven pupils at a primary school in Mbire fell pregnant and failed to write exams. The Herald reports that this was revealed by a teacher at Monozi Primary School.

“We submit monthly reports on school dropouts to the district. We have 16 grade 7 girls that have failed to sit for their Zimsec examinations and we have learnt that their parents are not concerned about their education,” the teacher said.

Chipita Village head, Ms Rudo Chidembo said such acts were common in the village and mobile one-stop centres will help in ending teenage pregnancies, early marriages and sexual abuse.

“Children remain victims of such acts and it pains me that we have girls who failed to sit for their final examinations because they are pregnant,” she said.