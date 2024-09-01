LOVE TRIANGLE ENDS IN STONING

A Chiweshe man has been stoned by his estranged wife's boyfriend. Kennedy Nyakudya (30) is admitted at Concession hospital nursing injuries after he was stoned by Tsungai Mhandu(30).

The two were fighting over Perfect Mugwanira (23), the ex-wife of Nyakudya. Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.

"I can confirm an attempted murder case in Chiweshe where Nyakudya was stoned by Mhandu in a love triangle," Chikasha said.

The Standard reports that Nyakudya visited his ex-wife's house and saw her with another man. He claimed that Mugwanira was still his wife and a misunderstanding arose.

Mhandu picked a stone and smashed Nyakudya on the forehead. He fell down and became unconscious while bleeding profusely. He was taken to hospital and Mhandu was arrested.