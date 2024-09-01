CHIWENGA FEELS THE HEAT AHEAD OF CONFERENCE

President Mnangagwa’s allies are plotting to turn the heat on Vice President Chiwenga in the weeks leading up to the Zanu PF annual conference, which is set for Bulawayo in October.

Calls for Mnangagwa to hang on to power are likely to dominate the conference with talk in some Zanu PF circles indicating that one way to isolate the former army commander and eliminate him from the succession race would be for the women’s league to push for a female vice president.

The Standard established that some of Chiwenga’s allies were now forced to feign public support for Mnangagwa’s term extension fearing the unknown, but burning the midnight oil against the moves.

According to a politiburo member, senior Zanu PF officials are feeling the heat to publicly declare their allegiance to Mnangagwa as they feared that he may get back at them.

“The top war veterans' leadership has not yet communicated a position to support the president’s continued stay in office, but then, loyalty is about individuals and not an association. So it is up to the provincial chairpersons to declare their positions.

“In Masvingo, war veterans tried to object to the president’s 2030 rule, but they have been discredited as a bogus association.”