KILLER COUPLE TO BE EXTRADITED FROM SA



The couple, who skipped the border last year after murdering a four-year-old girl, will now be extradited from South Africa.

John Zvivi and Lister Sibanda have been resisting attempts for them to be ordered back home to face murder charges.

“Upon consideration of all the evidence placed before the court in its’ totality, including the submissions made by Counsel for the Applicant and the Respondents’ Attorney, Ms Mokobane, the court finds that the Respondents, John and Lister, are liable to be surrendered to the foreign state concerned, the Republic of Zimbabwe,” the judgment from the South African court read.

“That there is sufficient evidence against the respondents which warrants their prosecution in the Republic of Zimbabwe for the offence as set out in the formal extradition documentation.

“The Respondents are liable to be surrendered to the Republic of Zimbabwe for the crime set out in the formal extradition documentation.

“The Respondents are ordered to be committed to prison to await the decision of the Minister of Justice with regarding to their surrender to the Republic of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 11 of the Extradition Act 67 of 1962

“The Respondents are informed that they may, within 15 days, appeal against this order to the High Court.”

The pair’s children have been under the care of Social Welfare officials in South Africa.