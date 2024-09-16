HELICOPTER HAD COME TO PICK UP ED : MINISTER CONFIRMS



The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, has clarified a helicopter accident that occurred Sunday in Masvingo.

In a statement, Dr Muswere said the helicopter accident occurred after a successful groundbreaking ceremony and the Munhumutapa Day celebrations attended by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The President was accompanied by the First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa, Vice President Colonel (Rtd) Kembo Mohadi, ZANU PF Chairperson and Minister of Defence, Cde Opah Muchinguri-Kashiri as well as other senior government and party officials.

Minister Muswere said the helicopter, which was supposed to fly President Mnangagwa crash landed after experiencing a technical fault, BUT the President was NOT on board.

Minister Muswere said the helicopter had crew members on board, but there were no fatalities.

He added that the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is carrying out investigations and a statement will be issued at the appropriate time.