CROC ATTACKS WOMAN IN MBERENGWA DAM

A Mberengwa woman died last Sunday after she was attacked by a crocodile whilst fetching water in Mundi Dam.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

He said the incident happened around 11am.

Circumstances are that Thokozile Gumbo (47) of Somerai Village, Chief Chingoma, Mberengwa went to fetch water at the same time her husband Adrine Moyo (50) went to fetch firewood.

Moyo returned home an hour later and saw that his wife hadn’t returned.

He followed her to the dam where he saw villagers gathered. The villagers told him that a woman had been dragged into the dam by a crocodile.

A search was conducted and Gumbo’s lifeless body was recovered with a fractured right leg and bite wounds on her thighs. Masvingo Mirror