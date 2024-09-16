GLEN NORAH LOOP ROAD NOW OPEN

THE Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road, which is part of the Mbudzi Interchange project, has been opened to traffic. The road links with High Glen Road, which is the main connection to the south-western suburbs of Harare, home to at least a quarter of the capital’s population.

It also serves the western parts of the main industrial area. Tefoma Constructing conducted work on the stretch. The Mbudzi Interchange is being built at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza and High Glen Roads.

The interchange is made up of 15 bridges, with 13 directly on the interchange, and two more on Amalinda Drive and Harare Drive. So far, 11 of the 15 bridges are complete.