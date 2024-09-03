GANG KILLS LODGE SECURITY GUIARD

A gang raided a lodge in Ardbennie, Harare killing a security guard and injuring nine other workers.

Liberty Chinembiri (24) was in the company of his colleagues when the attack occurred on Tuesday last week. No arrests have since been made and investigations are in progress.

National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred at a lodge along Iford Road, Ardbennie, Waterfalls.

“A security guard, Liberty Chinembiri aged 24, was attacked by unknown suspects while on duty with other nine security guards and was found with multiple injuries behind the lodge. He was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died on admission,” he said.

In another incident, five Wedza men have been arrested on allegations of killing a mentally challenged patient after accusing him of destroying a wooden door and the rear mirror of a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects.