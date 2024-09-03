GANG KILLS LODGE SECURITY GUIARD

A gang raided a lodge in Ardbennie, Harare killing a security guard and injuring nine other workers.
Liberty Chinembiri (24) was in the company of his
colleagues when the attack occurred on Tuesday last week. No arrests have since
been made and investigations are in progress.
National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
the incident occurred at a lodge along Iford Road, Ardbennie, Waterfalls.
“A security guard, Liberty Chinembiri aged 24, was attacked
by unknown suspects while on duty with other nine security guards and was found
with multiple injuries behind the lodge. He was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital
where he died on admission,” he said.
In another incident, five Wedza men have been arrested on
allegations of killing a mentally challenged patient after accusing him of
destroying a wooden door and the rear mirror of a vehicle belonging to one of
the suspects.
