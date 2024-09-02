HRE COUNCIL LOSES US$1,1M IN WATER TREATMENT CONTRACT

Harare City Council paid US$1,1 million in 2020 to a South African firm and to date the water treatment project is yet to be commissioned.

The Herald reports that the municipality’s Audit Committee chairperson Councillor Blessing Duma told the commission probing council affairs that Nanotech was awarded a contract to supply, install and commission chlorine dioxide water treatment technology at Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Works.

The US$1,1 million was paid despite the contract stating that payment was only due after Nanotech had successfully delivered the project to the city.

He said council was not obligated to make any advance payments while the terms of the contract stated that the money was only due after Nanotech had successfully delivered water to the city.

“When we dig deeper, we read the MoU (memorandum of understanding), City of Harare was not even supposed to pay a cent because the MoU is very clear that the City of Harare would do certain things, then Nanotech would provide its equipment and everything on site.

“Those people knew the MoU. It was the chamber secretary who signed all the contracts and all the agreements for the city. They knew the contents of the MoU,” said Cllr Duma.

He said Nanotech assured council that on payment of the US$1,1 million, Harare would receive a substantial inflow of clean water within three to five days.

“On August 30, 2022, there was a special council (meeting) that we were attending and a certain company called Nanotech made a presentation about the solution for water chemicals (challenges),” he said.

“When they made that presentation, they promised that when we pay US$1,1 million within three days, Harare will be flooded with water. Three years down the line, nothing has happened.

“In that presentation, they said they would give us water if we gave them US$1,1 million. There was an MoU that was signed that day and council resolved that after they made the presentations, ‘that’s okay, we can sign the MoU.”