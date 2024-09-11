FORM FOUR PUPIL RAPED, IMPREGNATED BY PROPHET

A Form Four pupil who was seeking help has been raped and impregnated by a prophet in Chiweshe.

Wyceance Simbarashe Chikwekwete (36), has been dragged to court and charged with rape. He pleaded not guilty. The court heard that when the girl sought help from Chikwekwete, he took her to a bush in July last year and asked her to place her underpants in a clay pot.

He then ordered the minor to lie down and raped her. The victim did not tell anyone about the rape until November last year when she discovered that she was pregnant.