BUSINESSMAN VANISHES BEFORE SENTENCE

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Marondera businessman Francesco Marconati after he failed to show up in court for sentencing.

The Herald that Marconati was last week convicted of fraud after he fraudulently removed his business partner from Eagle Italian Shoes directorship. As a result, US$6,8 million was lost due to his fraud and forgery. The businessman attended court in the morning but the matter was deferred to 2:15 pm following indications that his lawyer was engaged at the High Court.

When court resumed after lunch, Marconati was not available. The State tendered an affidavit proving that Marconati and his lawyer were no longer engaged at the High Court, thereby forcing the magistrate to issue a warrant of arrest.