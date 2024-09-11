BUSINESSMAN VANISHES BEFORE SENTENCE

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Marondera businessman Francesco Marconati after he failed to show up in court for sentencing.
The Herald that Marconati was last week convicted of fraud
after he fraudulently removed his business partner from Eagle Italian Shoes
directorship. As a result, US$6,8 million was lost due to his fraud and
forgery. The businessman attended court in the morning but the matter was
deferred to 2:15 pm following indications that his lawyer was engaged at the
High Court.
When court resumed after lunch, Marconati was not
available. The State tendered an affidavit proving that Marconati and his
lawyer were no longer engaged at the High Court, thereby forcing the magistrate
to issue a warrant of arrest.
0 comments:
Post a Comment