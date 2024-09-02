FIVE ZIMBAS KILLED IN SA



Five Zimbabweans have been killed in yet another bus accident in South Africa. The bus overturned in what is suspected to be fatigue on the part of the driver.

Limpopo member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Violet Mathye said :“A cross-border bus, which was reportedly travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe, overturned along the N1-north towards the Nyl Plaza, outside Mokopane. Five people - one female and four males, lost their lives as a result of the accident. The accident happened at around 17h30, on Sunday, 1st September 2024," said a statement by the acting spokesman for Transport and Community Safety, Phuti Lekganyane. “Several other passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees, in the process, and were taken to hospitals in Mokopane. “





Mathye said to appealed to bus companies to ensure their drivers are ‘fit for purpose’, as fatigue could possibly have been a cause in the latest accident.

Five days ago, 10 Zimbabweans died just outside Makhado (Louis Tritchard) in South Africa after a cross-border Mzansi Express bus they were travelling in overran a traffic circle resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle, which then overturned.