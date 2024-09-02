ED ADVISORS SINGING FOR SUPPER, SAYS TSHINGA DUBE

Zanu PF politburo member Tshinga Dube says some of President Mnangagwa’s advisors are just singing for their supper.
“There are various opinions on the succession issue. Most
of the members in the party have said he should hang on to power, but he has said that he will follow
the Constitution. We have not heard him saying he wants to cling on to power
beyond his term of office but we should know that while men propose, God
disposes.
“We do not know what is going to happen in four years to
come, even spirit mediums do not know, only God knows. Advisers are
problematic, those advising him are only looking at things that benefit
themselves only.”
“We must be careful with advice that we give to the
President so that it does not benefit individuals only because we want his
legacy to remain; these things can destroy his legacy after working so hard as
minister, survived hangman’s noose and at the end of the day his legacy is
destroyed like that,’’ he told mourners during the burial of the liberation war
hero Killion Dube, who succumbed to hypertension at the age of 89 on August 25.
Dube said the upcoming Zanu PF conference was an
administrative conference and not an elective one.
