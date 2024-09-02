ED ADVISORS SINGING FOR SUPPER, SAYS TSHINGA DUBE

Zanu PF politburo member Tshinga Dube says some of President Mnangagwa’s advisors are just singing for their supper.

“There are various opinions on the succession issue. Most of the members in the party have said he should hang on to power, but he has said that he will follow the Constitution. We have not heard him saying he wants to cling on to power beyond his term of office but we should know that while men propose, God disposes.

“We do not know what is going to happen in four years to come, even spirit mediums do not know, only God knows. Advisers are problematic, those advising him are only looking at things that benefit themselves only.”

“We must be careful with advice that we give to the President so that it does not benefit individuals only because we want his legacy to remain; these things can destroy his legacy after working so hard as minister, survived hangman’s noose and at the end of the day his legacy is destroyed like that,’’ he told mourners during the burial of the liberation war hero Killion Dube, who succumbed to hypertension at the age of 89 on August 25.

Dube said the upcoming Zanu PF conference was an administrative conference and not an elective one.