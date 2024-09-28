FAKE GOVT GRANT : I WAS NEARLY SCAMMED

Scammers are now targeting businesspeople seeking loans from the government. They impersonate civil servants on social media with carefully worded grant information.

One Bulawayo woman, who declined to be named told the Sunday News she made an application for the grant, and almost fell victim to the elaborate fraudulent scheme.

She said she was hopeful for a financial boost to expand her detergent-making business and when she came across a supposed loan scheme, purportedly from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce offering US$75 000, she was excited.

“A friend who knows I am an entrepreneur found this grant information online claiming to be from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. She encouraged me to check it out on Facebook. I did, and the link led me to a page detailing the grants. I sent an enquiry email, and they responded promptly with an application form that I filled out. They told me that my application aligned with their selection criteria.”

However, after her application was approved, she was informed that a certification fee needed to be paid through their agent in Kenya.

“They claimed that the certification could only be processed by someone in Nairobi, Kenya, and the documentation appeared formal. But when I checked LinkedIn for their profiles, I found nothing. I expected to see established professionals with a history of positive impact.

She learned that individuals seeking the loan were asked to pay various amounts of US$190 for individuals, US$280 for groups, US$360 for companies, and US$385 for co-operatives.

“Our last communication was me suggesting they deduct the certification fee from the grant, but they refused. They insisted I pay the fee upfront before receiving the US$75 000,” she noted.