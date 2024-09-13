EIGHT WIN ECONET HOUSES

Eight people have won houses in the Econet Wireless Zimbabwe promotion.

The Herald reports that each lucky customer received a brand-new house, fully equipped with a solar system and Econet Smart Home security. The grand prize give away ceremony, held at Penrose Estate in Nyabira, about 30km north-west of Harare on Wednesday, was attended by the winners and a team from Econet led by the company’s chief operating officer, Mr Kezito Makuni.

One of the grand prize winners, Ms Ropafadzo Msida (25) from Chiredzi, was ecstatic at winning a smart-house. “I never imagined I would win something so monumental. This house is more than just a prize; it’s the foundation of my family’s future. I am beyond thankful to Econet for making this possible,” said Ms Msida, visibly emotional as she received the keys to her new home.

Another winner, Ms Rebecca Mushuku from Gutu, said she was in disbelief when she first heard she had won, and only believed after she had physically seen the house and signing the ownership papers.

“All along, I thought it was a scam until I came here. Winning something this big was beyond my wildest dreams. I’m so thankful to Econet for turning my dream into reality,” she said.