GOVT BLOWS US$17M ON CHIEFS CARS

The government blew US$17 million pampering chiefs with twin-cab vehicles early this year.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube told Parliament the expenditure was not budgeted for. Ncube justified the unbudgeted expenditure, stating that the vehicles are essential tools of trade for chiefs to attend to their constituents.

“It must say it should be noted that the Council of Chiefs incurred excess expenditures on its vote due, in part, to the unbudgeted procurement of 237 vehicles for chiefs as well as review of allowances and other related national events. However, the vehicles were the bulk of this expenditure. These are tools of trade.”

“They ought to be able to move around to attend to their constituents and they need to be mobile. So, this is important, but unfortunately, it was way above their budget, but we were able to cover for it as Treasury through unallocated reserves.”



