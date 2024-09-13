GOVT BLOWS US$17M ON CHIEFS CARS

The government blew US$17 million pampering chiefs with twin-cab vehicles early this year.
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube told Parliament the
expenditure was not budgeted for. Ncube justified the unbudgeted expenditure,
stating that the vehicles are essential tools of trade for chiefs to attend to
their constituents.
“It must say it should be noted that the Council of Chiefs
incurred excess expenditures on its vote due, in part, to the unbudgeted
procurement of 237 vehicles for chiefs as well as review of allowances and
other related national events. However, the vehicles were the bulk of this
expenditure. These are tools of trade.”
“They ought to be able to move around to attend to their
constituents and they need to be mobile. So, this is important, but
unfortunately, it was way above their budget, but we were able to cover for it
as Treasury through unallocated reserves.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment