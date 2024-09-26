ECONOMY BEING SABOTAGED, SAYS ED

President Mnangagwa says his administration will come down hard to economic saboteurs who thrive on greed and profiteering.

“Despite the illegal sanctions, effects of climate change and global economic disruption, we are making substantial progress across sectors of our economy. The fact that the chronic attacks of detractors and their brute falsehoods have consciously failed to divide our country or collapse our economy is a testament of the unity and resilience of the people of our great motherland Zimbabwe.

“Against all odds, our nation continues to rise and the Zanu PF Government is indeed opening up pathways for sustainable economic growth and development. I applaud all citizens of this great land. Acts of economic sabotage, speculative and counter-productive tendencies by those who thrive on greed and profiteering have no place in our country. Attacks on the economy to make the public suffer are unacceptable and my Government will protect the ordinary people.”

“Zanu PF is the vanguard of the people’s revolution, hence, we have the weighty task to effectively respond to challenges, obstacles and contradictions that our nation may face at any given time. Inaction, procrastination or flimsy distractions can never be tolerated. Scaling up production, productivity and hard honest work across all sectors of the economy should be our loud and clarion call to the general membership of the Party,” he said.

“Further, each and everyone of us, here in the Politburo, and indeed all members, have a sacrosanct Constitutional obligation to uphold the unique character, principles and nature of our Party, ZANU PF. Accordingly, I challenge the Party to resolutely oppose statements and actions that undermine or distort our correct line of the revolution. All moves to damage the interests of the people of our great motherland; tamper with our unity, social harmony, development, interest, sovereignty, security and overall national stability should be decisively dealt with.”