DIASPORAN LOSES US$42K

A UK-based Zimbabwean has lost property involving US$42 000. A 54-year-old-man has since been arrested and dragged before a Harare magistrate.

The court heard that in a period extending from January 2021 to July this year, Eugenia Nyamuturira entrusted Morgan Muwodzeri with the custody of a Nissan Pathfinder belonging to Shadreck Munyuki who is based in the United Kingdom.

Sometime in June this year, Muwodzeri, without the consent of Nyamuturira, allegedly surrendered the vehicle to Lekka Micro-Finance as collateral for a loan. Later in the same month, Nyamuturira reportedly instructed Muwodzeri to avail the motor vehicle and he failed.

A police report was made leading to Mawodzeri’s arrest. In another case which occurred in December last year, Munyuki allegedly sent Muwodzeri US$12 300 from the United Kingdom for safekeeping. The court heard that the money was for the purchase of a plot at a later stage.

Munyuki reportedly directed Muwodzeri to release the money and he failed.