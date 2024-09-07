COUPLE KILLED IN CRASH



A couple reportedly died on the spot while three others are said to be critically injured following an accident involving a Honda Fit and a Ford Everest at Chaka Business Centre along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

The latest accident, which occurred on Saturday morning, follows another fatal accident that claimed three lives involving a haulage truck and a UD truck on Thursday morning in the same area, bringing the total number of people killed in road accidents on the major highway within two days to five.

According to Midlands police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Francis Ngawagare, an official report from the accident scene is still pending.

Eyewitnesses say the Saturday accident involved a Honda Fit and a Ford Everest, with the driver of the Honda Fit allegedly failing to yield to the Ford Everest, leading to a head-on collision.

The victims who lost their lives were a married couple, who were travelling in the Honda Fit.

The injured have been transported to Mvuma Hospital for medical attention. zbc