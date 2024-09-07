400 DRONE PILOTS LICENCED IN ZIM

Some 400 drone pilots have been licenced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.
CAAZ senior flight operations inspector Mr Alex Chiduwa
told The Sunday Mail that :“CAAZ has licensed over 400 drone pilots and
certified over 15 companies to use drones. To obtain a drone licence in
Zimbabwe, aspiring pilots must follow a structured process. At the moment,
there are three approved training schools in
Harare. First, they need to enrol in an approved training school that
offers courses on drone operation.
“These schools must meet the standards set by CAAZ, which
ensures that the training aligns with the international guidelines.”
“Even if you want to use a drone for recreational purposes,
you must have a licence. This requirement applies to all categories of drone
operations, including private, corporate, commercial and non-profit uses. All
operators must register their drones and obtain a pilot licence.”
“I have been called by the police more than 10 times to
clarify situations where operators have been caught without the necessary
documentation. We guide them through the process, ensuring they know what to
look for in terms of compliance.”
