400 DRONE PILOTS LICENCED IN ZIM

Some 400 drone pilots have been licenced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.

CAAZ senior flight operations inspector Mr Alex Chiduwa told The Sunday Mail that :“CAAZ has licensed over 400 drone pilots and certified over 15 companies to use drones. To obtain a drone licence in Zimbabwe, aspiring pilots must follow a structured process. At the moment, there are three approved training schools in Harare. First, they need to enrol in an approved training school that offers courses on drone operation.

“These schools must meet the standards set by CAAZ, which ensures that the training aligns with the international guidelines.”

“Even if you want to use a drone for recreational purposes, you must have a licence. This requirement applies to all categories of drone operations, including private, corporate, commercial and non-profit uses. All operators must register their drones and obtain a pilot licence.”

“I have been called by the police more than 10 times to clarify situations where operators have been caught without the necessary documentation. We guide them through the process, ensuring they know what to look for in terms of compliance.”