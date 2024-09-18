CHISANGO FREED AS CHIMOMBE ROTS IN JAIL

The High Court has granted US$500 bail to Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango over the streets lights tender.
Chisango had appealed to the High Court against the
decision of the remand magistrate to
deny him bail on the grounds that he was not a suitable candidate for bail and
was likely to interfere with State witnesses.
Justice Pisirayi Kwenda allowed the appeal by Chisango and
ordered him to pay bail coupled with the normal conditions, to ensure he
attends court. Chisango (54) is charged along with Artkins Mandaza (42),
principal contracts administrator.
Charges against the two arose when they allegedly
unlawfully awarded a lucrative street lighting tender to Juluka Enndo Joint
Venture, a company in which Moses Mpofu, currently in custody, holds a majority
stake.
This decision contravened a previous ruling that
disqualified Juluka Enndo for failing to meet bid requirements. The tender was
allegedly granted to a company linked to Synlak (Pvt) Ltd, notorious for
failing to deliver on a biogas digester project awarded in 2019.
Such actions violated the standard bidding conditions,
which bar bidders with poor performance records.
