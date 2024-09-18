CHISANGO FREED AS CHIMOMBE ROTS IN JAIL

The High Court has granted US$500 bail to Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango over the streets lights tender.

Chisango had appealed to the High Court against the decision of the remand magistrate to deny him bail on the grounds that he was not a suitable candidate for bail and was likely to interfere with State witnesses.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda allowed the appeal by Chisango and ordered him to pay bail coupled with the normal conditions, to ensure he attends court. Chisango (54) is charged along with Artkins Mandaza (42), principal contracts administrator.

Charges against the two arose when they allegedly unlawfully awarded a lucrative street lighting tender to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, a company in which Moses Mpofu, currently in custody, holds a majority stake.

This decision contravened a previous ruling that disqualified Juluka Enndo for failing to meet bid requirements. The tender was allegedly granted to a company linked to Synlak (Pvt) Ltd, notorious for failing to deliver on a biogas digester project awarded in 2019.

Such actions violated the standard bidding conditions, which bar bidders with poor performance records.