MOTORISTS TO BE FORCED TO BUY RADIO LICENCES

Motorists will soon be forced to buy a radio licence before getting a vehicle licence or insurance cover.

The Herald reports that Information Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, said yesterday the Cabinet considered and adopted the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, presented by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

The major objective of the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill is to align the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06] with the Constitution and also with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act.

“The enactment of the legislation will amend several sections of the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06]. Of special mention is the amendment of section 2A of the principal Act on the role of the Broadcasting Services of Zimbabwe which is to regulate and manage the broadcasting services bands for sustenance rather than control of broadcasting service bands.

“The Bill will also provide a new provision, which will prohibit the Zimbabwe National Road Administration and every motor insurance cover to sell a motor vehicle licence and motor insurance policy respectively to individuals without the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation current radio licence or an exemption certificate from the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, unless the vehicle to be insured is not equipped with a radio signal receiver,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the Bill mandates the national broadcaster to broadcast 75 percent in local content. Further, the Bill will provide for a licencee with a sports channel to broadcast 50 percent local sports content in view of the fact that sporting events are universal and international sports may bring commercial value to licencees.

Responding to questions from journalists, Dr Muswere said ZBC will make inspections to ensure compliance.

He said it was important for a national broadcaster to accrue revenue from licences, as it was mandated by the law to flight national and events of public interest.

This, Dr Muswere said, was different from commercial broadcasting stations that are not legally obliged to broadcast national events such as burial of national heroes or awareness programmes of a pandemic and parliamentary sittings, among others.

The Second Republic has over the years taken a deliberate position to reform the media landscape through bringing in more players as a way of promoting media diversity and pluralism.

There is also the Media Practitioners Bill, which seeks to ensure uniformity in the training of media players.

It will also, among other things, standardise training in journalism and mass communication to enhance professionalism.