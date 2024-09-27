BYO GETS TWO HELICOPTERS



Government’s efforts to boost the health sector have paid off in Bulawayo after the launch of air ambulance services at Mpilo Central and United Bulawayo Hospitals this Friday.

It is the dawn of a new era for Bulawayo, with those in a 200 kilometres radius eligible to use the air ambulance services launched in the city this Friday.

Bulawayo residents are delighted with the new development.

“We are so excited as Bulawayo residents that we have received this helicopter because now we believe people who are in emergency situations will be reached fast and save lives,” said a resident.

Another said, “We always heard of this from movies and other countries, finally we have also become recipients of this amazing service. We are grateful to the leadership of our president who has enabled us to have these.”

“This is a sign that we are definitely headed towards positive change. I was also inside the hospital and I have seen positive change in our hospitals and it makes us feel safe bringing our relatives here knowing that services are improving,” added a resident.

Mpilo Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga said the ambulance service is a game changer towards the second republic’s target of universal health coverage.

“We are so excited to be recent recipients of the air medical services, this will go a long way in reaching emergency situations timeouts and effectively.”

The services are being provided by government in partnership with the Russian Emergency Helicopter Services.

“We will officially bring the two helicopters in November once we have an office here then we will begin training of personnel to handle these air ambulances. This is testament of good relations between the Zimbabwean government and the Russian government,” said Russian emergency helicopter services, deputy medical director, Mr Eugene Kibakin.

The helicopters are part of government efforts to modernise the health sector towards vision 2030. zbc