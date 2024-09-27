BYO GETS TWO HELICOPTERS

Government’s efforts to boost the health sector have paid off in Bulawayo after the launch of air ambulance services at Mpilo Central and United Bulawayo Hospitals this Friday.
It is the dawn of a new era for Bulawayo, with those in a
200 kilometres radius eligible to use the air ambulance services launched in
the city this Friday.
Bulawayo residents are delighted with the new development.
“We are so excited as Bulawayo residents that we have
received this helicopter because now we believe people who are in emergency
situations will be reached fast and save lives,” said a resident.
Another said, “We always heard of this from movies and
other countries, finally we have also become recipients of this amazing
service. We are grateful to the leadership of our president who has enabled us
to have these.”
“This is a sign that we are definitely headed towards
positive change. I was also inside the hospital and I have seen positive change
in our hospitals and it makes us feel safe bringing our relatives here knowing
that services are improving,” added a resident.
Mpilo Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga said the
ambulance service is a game changer towards the second republic’s target of
universal health coverage.
“We are so excited to be recent recipients of the air
medical services, this will go a long way in reaching emergency situations
timeouts and effectively.”
The services are being provided by government in
partnership with the Russian Emergency Helicopter Services.
“We will officially bring the two helicopters in November
once we have an office here then we will begin training of personnel to handle
these air ambulances. This is testament of good relations between the
Zimbabwean government and the Russian government,” said Russian emergency
helicopter services, deputy medical director, Mr Eugene Kibakin.
The helicopters are part of government efforts to modernise
the health sector towards vision 2030. zbc
0 comments:
Post a Comment