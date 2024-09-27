GANG ROBBING TOURISTS ARRESTED IN CHIRUNDU



A gang which targeted tourists booked in lodges along the Lower Zambezi River in Chirundu have been arrested.

The Herald reports that Zambian authorities recently arrested the suspects near the Lower Zambezi National Park where they had been hiding after stealing from lodges on the Zimbabwean side.

The suspects, who are yet to be identified, are reportedly from Kariba and were taking advantage of the low water levels to cross the Zambezi River.

Apart from the theft, the suspects will be charged for contravening Zambian immigration laws.

Different brands and sizes of cameras were recovered and taken to Chirundu Police Station where owners were called in to identify them.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera said police will issue a statement after gathering all the facts.