BUS CREW ARRESTED OVER 62KGs OF WEED





A bus crew and passengers were arrested after some 62kgs of mbanje were impounded by police.

The weed was in bags stashed in the chassis of the Yutong bus along the Masvingo-Beitbridge road. Two bus crew and two passengers were arrested.

The Herald reports that the bus initially did not stop after being flagged at a police checkpoint along the highway, resulting in a road chase that forced the bus driver, Tonderai Mafo (48), to stop.

Police allegedly searched the bus and recovered six bags containing 28 rolled packets of dagga that were hidden in the chassis.

Mafo was arrested and the bus was ordered to drive to Masvingo Central Police Station.

According to Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, further searches in the bus at the police station led to the recovery of a black satchel from a female passenger, Paulina Mudakuvaka (36) of Ruwa, Harare, that contained several packets of mbanje.

During the search, police also recovered four rolls of dagga from a black plastic bag belonging to another female passenger, Alice Mutanda (68) of Glen View, Harare.

Inspector Dhewa said police also arrested the bus conductor, Allen Mberikunashe (25) of Victoria Ranch suburb in Masvingo, in connection with the mbanje haul.

“We arrested the four suspects after a tip-off from members of the public and we will continue to intensify the war against drugs so that we make our society becomes drug free,” said Inspector Dhewa.