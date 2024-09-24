BUS CREW ARRESTED OVER 62KGs OF WEED

The weed was in bags stashed in the chassis of the Yutong
bus along the Masvingo-Beitbridge road. Two bus crew and two passengers were
arrested.
The Herald reports that the bus initially did not stop after being flagged at a
police checkpoint along the highway, resulting in a road chase that forced the
bus driver, Tonderai Mafo (48), to stop.
Police allegedly searched the bus and recovered six bags
containing 28 rolled packets of dagga that were hidden in the chassis.
Mafo was arrested and the bus was ordered to drive to
Masvingo Central Police Station.
According to Masvingo provincial police spokesperson
Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, further searches in the bus at the police station
led to the recovery of a black satchel from a female passenger, Paulina
Mudakuvaka (36) of Ruwa, Harare, that contained several packets of mbanje.
During the search, police also recovered four rolls of
dagga from a black plastic bag belonging to another female passenger, Alice
Mutanda (68) of Glen View, Harare.
Inspector Dhewa said police also arrested the bus
conductor, Allen Mberikunashe (25) of Victoria Ranch suburb in Masvingo, in
connection with the mbanje haul.
“We arrested the four suspects after a tip-off from members
of the public and we will continue to intensify the war against drugs so that
we make our society becomes drug free,” said Inspector Dhewa.
