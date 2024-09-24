MANAGER BLOWS WHISTLE ON FAKE ZACC OFFICERS

A store manager blew the whistle on two Harare men who masqueraded as Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officers and tried to extort money from him.

Taurai Zingoga (32) and Dambudzo Mbwana (40) were trapped by Bhola hardware manager Mr Timothy Mudheredhe when they came to collect the bribe. The duo told Mr Mudheredhe that they were investigating allegations of tax evasion against Bhola management.

On September 14, they demanded US$1 000 from Bhola management for the charges to be dropped. On September 19, the two went back to Bhola Hardware, Msasa, for the payment. Mr Mudheredhe pretended to comply and advised them to wait for the money in the boardroom.

He then tipped off ZACC officers and the duo were subsequently arrested while they were in the process of extorting money.