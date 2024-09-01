BRIGADIER DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

Brigadier-General (Retired) Shadreck Dingani Ndabambi, who collapsed and died at his Glendale farm has been declared a national hero.

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Cde Munyaradzi Machacha said the late military guru had diligently served his country.

“The late Brig-Gen (Rtd) Ndabambi has been declared a national hero by President Mnangagwa and this is a testament to the roles he played during the liberation struggle and post-independence. He also served in various assignments outside the country on peacekeeping missions.

“He executed his job professionally, with bravery, determination and loyalty, which resulted in him being elevated to the position of Brigadier-General. We did not doubt that he deserved the honour of being a national hero.”