FATHER, SON REUNITE IN JAIL

A father has re-united with his son in prison after 27 years. The two are incarcerated at Khami Maximum Prison, on the outskirts of Bulawayo for multiple robbery and rape cases.
Tafadzwa Hove last saw his father Biggy Dube when he was
five years old But a through a relative who knew both while in the confines of
the high prison walls brought them together
Hove said in an interview with The Sunday News : “I was
arrested for 15 counts of robbery in 2016 and I spent some time at Zvishavane
Prison. My life of crime was motivated by poverty. I was sentenced in 2018 to
369 years, the sentence was later reduced and I remained with 91 years. Later
on, I was summoned to the courts where it was further reduced and I am now
serving an effective 50-year prison term. I will be out in 2055.
“I grew up with relatives from my mother’s side in
Mberengwa because my father and mother separated when I was only five and my
mother later died. I, however, met my father’s younger brother at Chikurubi
Maximum Prison in Harare where I had gone for some processes and he told me
that my father was at Khami where I was. It was the first time I saw him since
he left me, but I used to see his pictures, which enabled me to recognise him
when I met him physically in 2019.
“I was happy to meet him because I had been told he had
died as no one was aware of his whereabouts. When I met him in 2019 it was
bittersweet, I had to be moved to Hwahwa Prison in Gweru. I was hurt that I
grew up suffering, I used to walk to school and failed to even complete my
education because of hardships, but he was there. He was also hurt such that he
could not talk to me in the initial days and would spend days crying. This then
led to me being transferred briefly to Hwahwa and I then came back and the pain
is better now for both of us.
“I was a pastor at the Church of Christ, the man that you
saw is indeed my son, he was born in 1988 after I had completed my Advanced
Level studies at Dadaya Mission in 1986. Five years later, we separated with
his mother as she did not want to be in a polygamous marriage as I had a senior
wife then who is also a pastor now. So, Tafadzwa and his mother went to
Mberengwa where she comes from.
“I had fallen in love with my administrator at my company
in Bulawayo and my wife said I had raped the lady. This is because I had spent
seven months without going back home in Bikita where she was staying. I was
sentenced to 18 years in prison and two were suspended so I am serving 16 years
effectively and hope to be released in July 2029,” said Dube.
0 comments:
Post a Comment