BUSINESSMAN NAMES CLINIC AFTER ED

A businessman has built a clinic in Chivi and named it after President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The state-of-the-art ED Mnangagwa Clinic built by businessman and Zanu PF member Cde Jimayi Muduvuri was commissioned yesterday. Muduvuri was born in Shokoni before his family relocated to Gokwe when he was a toddler.

According to The Herald, Muduvuri also donated an ambulance to the new clinic. Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira, who was standing in for Vice President Kembo Mohadi officiated at the opening of ED Mnangagwa Clinic in Chivi Central.

Chronicling the history behind his decision to build the health facility, Cde Muduvuri narrated how he was helped by President Mnangagwa after he was involved in a serious road accident that left him disabled.





He said the decision to build a clinic in Shokoni was motivated by President Mnangagwa’s kindness that saw him footing his medical bills in South Africa.

At that time the President was still a Cabinet minister.