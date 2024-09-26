SOLDIERS DEPLOYED IN LUPANE, SPARKING ALARM

Tshongogwe villagers in Lupane, Matabeleland North, were gripped by fear after the unexpected deployment of a large contingent of soldiers to their area.
Villagers have expressed alarm at the heavy military
presence, with many unsure of the reason behind it.
“I’m from Tshongogwe but work in Victoria Falls. My family
called to inform me that soldiers had been deployed in the area,” said one
resident. “They’ve occupied places like Mabhunu shops, eDibha, and eGuswini. We
don’t know what they are looking for.”
Another villager confirmed seeing soldiers patrolling the
surrounding bushlands, adding to the community’s unease.
“A group of soldiers asked us yesterday if the road they
were on led to the main bus route in Mabhunu,” a third villager shared. “We
also heard gunshots near eDibheni.”
The villagers reported that the soldiers were heavily
armed.
“The soldiers are carrying heavy guns, and people are
scared,” said another villager.
In response to these concerns, Zimbabwe National Army
Director of Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore, confirmed the military
presence, stating it was part of a routine training exercise.
“Troops from the 1 Infantry Brigade were deployed to Lupane
for a field training exercise running from September 19 to 26, 2024,” said
Colonel Makotore.
He added that local authorities and traditional leaders had
been informed in advance. CITE
