4 000 SET FOR ZANU PF CONFERENCE

Over 4 000 delegates are expected at this year’s Zanu PF 21st National People’s Conference, which will be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Grounds in Bulawayo from October 22 to 27.

The party is being pushed towards endorsing President Mnangagwa’s third term. All provinces have publicly said he must continue until 2030, even if this means changing the Constitution. But the President has said he was a constitutionalist and will not seek a third term.

Zanu PF Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu said all was in place except for a few touch ups which were currently underway.

“At least 4 231 delegates are expected to attend the Zanu PF 21st National People’s Conference including diplomats, Diaspora district delegates, chiefs, service chiefs, Government Ministers and officials and local guests.

Mobilisation of resources to feed delegates at the Conference is on track. The budget has been confirmed and is being managed effectively. Catering equipment and utensils will be sourced through the Party’s Procurement Committee, with specifications already submitted for technical assessment. Additionally, the Transport and Social Welfare Sub-Committee has engaged the services of our trusted catering providers for the Conference,” he said.