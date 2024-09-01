MINSITER DONATES MEALIE MEAL TO HOSPITALS



A government minister has donated mealie meal to hospitals in Matabeleland. Mat South, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, says she sourced three tonnes of mealie meal for district hospitals in the province to improve food supplies.

“I want to urgent you to speak out on any shortages that you may have, be it medical or food issues. I must not hear these things through WhatsApp groups, no! Come directly to me and timeously too.

“I am a minister remember, so if you inform me of these shortages I will approach my counterpart, the Minister of Health and Child Care, as well as other stakeholders and offices.,” she said as she handed over the mealie meal.