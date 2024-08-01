ZIMRA ORDERED TO RETURN SEIZED TRUCK

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has been ordered by the High Court to release a truck it impounded from a chemical firm.

Silverline Chemicals (Pvt) Limited had gone to court questioning why the truck was seized.

Masvingo High Court judge Justice Sunsley Zisengwe said : “The first and perhaps the turning point of this dispute is the contrasting results obtained after the testing of the chemical cargo. According to the respondent’s own assertions, the first test which was conducted by NOIC revealed that the chemical cargo was diesel.

“A subsequent test conducted by Zera, on the other hand, apparently revealed that it was paraffin. This stark variance in the results lends credence to applicant’s contention that as a matter of fact, it was neither of those two hydrocarbons.

“This, in turn, supports the contention that the probabilities favour the inference that it was, in fact, methanol. I say so given [that] there was no attempt, whatsoever, on the part of the respondent to explain the starkly contrasting results of the same sample.”

“In those circumstances, the respondent in all fairness must have acceded to the applicant’s request for re-test. Alternatively, the applicant should have been given the benefit of the doubt.

“An administrative body such as the respondent, wielding as it does enormous powers in relation to the public, has a bounden duty to act fairly, impartially and objectively. It must not seek to get its way at all costs.”

He said it was surprising that Zimra was determined to get rid of the chemical cargo before it could be tested.

He ordered Zimra to release the truck and also to repay any costs, fines, charges or storage fees incurred by the applicant.