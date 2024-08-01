VIOLENT ZANU PF YOUTH LEADER GETS SUSPENDED JAIL TERM

The violent Zanu PF, Masvingo provincial youth chairman Delight Mandebvu has been convicted of assault and slapped with a two-year jail sentence.
Masvingo Magistrate, Franklin Mkwananzi suspended the whole
custodial sentence today after considering that the accused suffered a broken
leg during the melee.
Mandebvu was dragged to court after he assaulted former
Masvingo Mayor and lawyer Collen Maboke, his wife and a relative after their
vehicle sideswiped along Masvingo Mutare Highway.
Mandebvu will go to jail if he commits any offence to do
with violence in the next five years.
Mandebvu’s left foot was run over by a vehicle as he was
assaulting the trio. Medical reports showed that the foot is permanently
damaged.
Mandebvu was convicted after the court concluded that his
defense had loopholes and that it did not make sense for Maboke to run him over
after a small misunderstanding following the side swap.
Maboke, his wife Tariro and relative Simbarashe Matyei’s
statements corroborated and were consistent with the injuries recorded on their
medical reports.
The incident happened on March 2, 2024, at the 45km peg
along the Masvingo – Bikita road at night. Maboke’s vehicle was being driven by
his wife. After side-swiping, Mandebvu made a U-turn, pursued Maboke’s vehicle
and blocked it after 10km.
Mandebvu disembarked from the vehicle accompanied by
several men, and they assaulted Maboke, his wife and Matyei who was allegedly
struck with a bottle in the face. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment