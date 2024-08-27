ZIM WOMAN MURDERED IN SA, FED TO THE PIGS

A Zimbabwean woman was killed by a farmer in South Africa and her remains fed to the pigs.

Her friend was also killed. The Zimbabwean woman, identified as 35-year-old Locadia Ndlovhu, whose district of origin is yet to be established and her husband, Mabutho Ncube, together with her South African friend Maria Makgato (45) were scrounging for thrown away food at the farm dumpsite when they met their fate.

Ncube escaped with serious injuries, to tell the story which occurred at Onvervaght Farm in Sebayeng, outside Polokwane.

Farm owner Zachariah Olivier (60) and his two employees Adriaan de Wet (19), and a Zimbabwean William Musoro (45), have since appeared at the Mankweng Magistrates Court.

The three face allegations of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Musoro faces an additional charge of contravention of the Immigration Act..

According to the police Press and liaison office for Limpopo, the matter was postponed to August 30 this year for formal bail application.

“The suspects were arrested after the discovery of two decomposed women’s bodies in a pigsty on a farm in Sebayeng, outside Mankweng, on August 20. The arrests followed a thorough investigation by the Provincial Tracking Team and Murder and Robbery Unit,” Limpopo province police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said in a statement.



