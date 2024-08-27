5000 STANDS ILLEGALLY DOLED OUT IN HARARE

Some 5 000 residential stands were illegally allocated in Harare, the commission probing Harare Council affairs has heard. Most of the stands were doled out in the run-up to past elections.

Newsday reports that the commission said there was an alarming surge in land encroachments across various districts, revealing that 5 066 stands were being recommended for regularisation once the ministry approved their plans.

“In regards to ..., it is just a matter of pointing out that this settlement is not included in the report. Now, what those minutes depict is that there were stands which had been referred to the ministry for regularisation.

“Then there were additional stands that were before the council which had not received any approval from the ministry,” Thabani Mpofu, one of the commissioners, said.

“The commission noted that scrutiny arose regarding specific areas, notably the HANA Pay Scheme in Budiriro, which was represented by a councillor. This area was notably absent from the original list submitted for regularisation, raising questions about council’s due diligence.”

Appearing before the commission, incarcerated Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango, who is appearing before the commission accompanied by police officers, linked the surge in land invasions to a recurrent phenomenon in the lead-up to elections, suggesting a pattern of politically-motivated land grab.