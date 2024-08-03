ZILLE RATTLES GNU

African National Congress (ANC) First Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane has slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) saying it remains her party’s guest in the Government of National Unity (GNU).
This comes after the DA Federal Executive Chairperson Helen
Zille said her party was not in the GNU but a coalition with other parties
including the ANC.
Zille’s comments have sparked criticism in the former
governing party with the ANC’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula saying she can
leave the pact if she wishes.
Mokonyane has described Zille’s comments as reckless.
She addressed the media yesterday on the sidelines of the
ANC National Executive Committee meeting in Boksburg east of Johannesburg.
Mokonyane says, “We as the ANC are duty bound to nurture
this. We can’t be as reckless as Mrs Zille, we can’t be reckless because it is
us who invited people.”
“She was a guest and remains a guest of the ANC and if she
has any discomfort she is bound to actually express it and it is within her
right, but not to undermine the collective majority of political parties that
are represented in Parliament because all of them have a mandate. And remember
I was with some of you at the ROC we all said we embrace the will of the
people.”
The EFF has indicated in a statement saying it feels
vindicated by Zille’ remarks. It says that Zille’s comments confirm that the
real negotiations for the GNU took place between the DA and President Cyril
Ramaphosa.
“She wanted grand coalition, she came to the negotiations
that we must not talk to the EFF, we must not talk to Zuma’s party and all of
this other people, the PA and so on, we said no. We have signed the statement
of intent with 10 political parties including the DA so what is she talking
about. We are not going to entertain Helen and what she is dreaming about and
what she wants. We have got the responsibility ourselves and the DA to govern
and we will tell by action.”
The Patriotic Alliance, which also forms part of the GNU
has also weighed in on the discourse. Its leader and Sports, Arts and Culture
Minister Gayton Mackenzie says the Government of National Unity is running
well.
“I have heard yesterday, comments by Helen Zille saying this thing, what, what, she must just chill. We are working very nicely together. There is no problem, we work very nicely with DA, IFP, we are one. The GNU is going to last for five years.” SABC
