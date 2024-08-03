ZILLE RATTLES GNU

African National Congress (ANC) First Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane has slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) saying it remains her party’s guest in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

This comes after the DA Federal Executive Chairperson Helen Zille said her party was not in the GNU but a coalition with other parties including the ANC.

Zille’s comments have sparked criticism in the former governing party with the ANC’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula saying she can leave the pact if she wishes.

Mokonyane has described Zille’s comments as reckless.

She addressed the media yesterday on the sidelines of the ANC National Executive Committee meeting in Boksburg east of Johannesburg.

Mokonyane says, “We as the ANC are duty bound to nurture this. We can’t be as reckless as Mrs Zille, we can’t be reckless because it is us who invited people.”

“She was a guest and remains a guest of the ANC and if she has any discomfort she is bound to actually express it and it is within her right, but not to undermine the collective majority of political parties that are represented in Parliament because all of them have a mandate. And remember I was with some of you at the ROC we all said we embrace the will of the people.”

The EFF has indicated in a statement saying it feels vindicated by Zille’ remarks. It says that Zille’s comments confirm that the real negotiations for the GNU took place between the DA and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“She wanted grand coalition, she came to the negotiations that we must not talk to the EFF, we must not talk to Zuma’s party and all of this other people, the PA and so on, we said no. We have signed the statement of intent with 10 political parties including the DA so what is she talking about. We are not going to entertain Helen and what she is dreaming about and what she wants. We have got the responsibility ourselves and the DA to govern and we will tell by action.”

The Patriotic Alliance, which also forms part of the GNU has also weighed in on the discourse. Its leader and Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton Mackenzie says the Government of National Unity is running well.

“I have heard yesterday, comments by Helen Zille saying this thing, what, what, she must just chill. We are working very nicely together. There is no problem, we work very nicely with DA, IFP, we are one. The GNU is going to last for five years.” SABC