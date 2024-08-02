GIGS NOT BANNED FOR SADC : COPS

The Government has not banned or prohibited public gatherings due to the forthcoming SADC Summit set for this month.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, speaking on the reports, said: “This is false. The public should dismiss this false information with the contempt it deserves. “The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to observe the country’s laws whilst conducting various activities in order to assist in the maintenance of law and order.” Opposition functionaries have leapt into life in recent weeks, making a number of false statements, including posting pictures from other countries suggesting torture. Other posts claim that people are being abducted, which is a traditional script played by the opposition ahead of major international events. There have also been false claims that all shops would be forced to close at 5pm during the SADC period.