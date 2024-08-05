ZANU PF SLAMS FACTIONAL FIGHTS

Internal fights are tearing the ruling party, Zanu PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha has admitted, saying bigwigs are prioritising personal ambitions over party loyalty.

“That is why we have divisions and some fights, Zanu PF fails to win resoundingly due to the divisions that we would have created. Currently, the opposition is dead, we don’t know if it will resurrect, the only problem that is left is the division among us.

“We divide each other because we are greedy for positions. We are now diverting our attention only focusing on power. You now prefer to be independent candidates at the expense of the party. Some of you here have rebelled while others were bribed.

“The primary elections ended last year, but we still have some people who are still trying to be elected after losing elections. Those people are busy disrupting the constituencies. We are not going to tolerate indiscipline and we are going to call all those culprits to a hearing and then suspend them.” He was addressing supporters in Manicaland.