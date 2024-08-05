MACHESO STILL TO GET PROMISED TRUCK TWO YEARS LATER



Alick Macheso has put Youth minister, Tini Machakaire on blast, saying he is still to receive a truck promised by the minister two years ago.

Macheso spoke out after Machakaire had just gifted him with US$10 000 at his new album launch.

“I have come from far promoting him. I am a businessman. He is my best man, I love you. Mai Shero, Baba Shero, I love you. So all Baba Shero fans, let us show everyone that we are a team. Let us switch on our [mobile phone] torches and salute Baba Shero,” said Machakaire.

Macheso then said : “Pano apa ndangopiwa mathousand asi vakandivimbisa kuti rori riri munzira ririkuuya [Here I have just been given thousands [of US dollars], but he promised me a [haulage] truck?].”

Flustered the minister said: “Vanonyora musanyore zvekunyepa, Baba Shero ishamwari yangu. Rori ravo ririkuuya asi handisi kutaura pano apa. [Journalists, don’t write lies. Baba Shero is my friend. His truck is on its way, but I don’t mean right here.”