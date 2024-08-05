MACHESO STILL TO GET PROMISED TRUCK TWO YEARS LATER

Alick Macheso has put Youth minister, Tini Machakaire on blast, saying he is still to receive a truck promised by the minister two years ago.
Macheso spoke out after Machakaire had just gifted him with
US$10 000 at his new album launch.
“I have come from far promoting him. I am a businessman. He
is my best man, I love you. Mai Shero, Baba Shero, I love you. So all Baba
Shero fans, let us show everyone that we are a team. Let us switch on our
[mobile phone] torches and salute Baba Shero,” said Machakaire.
Macheso then said : “Pano apa ndangopiwa mathousand asi
vakandivimbisa kuti rori riri munzira ririkuuya [Here I have just been given
thousands [of US dollars], but he promised me a [haulage] truck?].”
Flustered the minister said: “Vanonyora musanyore
zvekunyepa, Baba Shero ishamwari yangu. Rori ravo ririkuuya asi handisi kutaura
pano apa. [Journalists, don’t write lies. Baba Shero is my friend. His truck is
on its way, but I don’t mean right here.”
