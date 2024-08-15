SHIVAMBU RESIGNS FROM EFF?

Floyd Shivambu, the deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has reportedly resigned from the party.

Highly placed sources confirmed to IOL that Shivambu wanted to be released from his duties.

However, according to these sources, Shivambu wants Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF to accept the decision.

An "urgent press conference" with party officials has been scheduled Thursday.

This is where the EFF will announce the “radical leadership changes”, according to the sources.